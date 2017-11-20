Laulima: Family of 5 struggles to adjust after daughter diagnosed with epilepsy

Related Coverage The Laulima Giving Program



KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

Although this family of five lives in a one-bedroom house, they’ve been okay with both mom and dad working hard.

Dad is a youth pastor mentoring young fathers while Mom is in customer service.

Earlier this year, their oldest child, their 10-year-old daughter, was diagnosed with epilepsy. She’s been in and out of the hospital and on many medications.

Dad has run out of paid time off and Mom has been shifting her schedule. They haven’t been able to afford extracurricular activities, so maybe you can help.

Their daughter has new diet requirements and could use a blender to make eating fruits and vegetables easier. She’d like exercise clothing and equipment.

Their sons love baseball and both could use equipment, including a Little-League-approved baseball bat for their 8-year-old son and a bat for tee ball for their 4-year-old son.

With little sleep and limited free time, Dad would like to be able to work out at home. He could use resistance bands, a training ladder and pull-up bar.

We could give Mom, who is 39, a rare treat, a chance to breathe, so maybe a spa package or a pampering pedicure.

Even in the face of this new challenge and the constant concern for their daughter, this family is strong in their faith, love, and friends.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-346.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.