Man sentenced for disturbance on flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu

A man arrested for interfering with a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu was sentenced Monday.

Anil Uskanli, 26, was sentenced to six months in jail, which he’s already served, and must pay $8,525 in restitution as part of a plea deal.

The money will go to American Airlines to cover the cost of a delayed return flight, flight crew expenses, and passenger inconvenience.

The court also ordered that Uskanli be placed under a term of supervised release for three years, the maximum term available by statute for this offense.

On May 19, Uskanli was arrested after ignoring directions from flight attendants, yelling, pounding bathroom walls, and pushing against a drink cart positioned to prevent access to the cockpit.

According to information presented in court, Uskanli carried a laptop while advancing towards the cockpit, causing fear that he was carrying an explosive.

Flight attendants were required to ask passengers for help restraining Uskanli, and the pilot initiated emergency and bomb threat procedures. Two military fighter jets were dispatched from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to escort the flight to a safe landing.

Uskanli later told a judge he was hallucinating and believed he was chasing a butterfly.

Uskanli is a Turkish national who was in the country on two visas when the incident occurred.

Authorities say both visas were revoked, so Immigration and Customs Enforcement put an immigration detainer on him.

He remains in custody pending deportation hearings.