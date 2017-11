Don’t be alarmed if you hear loud noises, such as gunfire, in Central Oahu this week.

The U.S. Marines will conduct demolition training at Schofield Barracks on Monday and Tuesday.

If it’s overcast, noise and vibrations may be amplified.

To report concerns related to noise or training, call the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii (USAG-HI) Noise Concern Line at 656-3487.