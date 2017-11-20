Saint Louis quarterback Cordeiro shines light on ‘Bows potential future

Related Coverage Life Matters: 2017 Marcus Mariota Player of the Year

Twelve hours after a 38-0 loss at Utah State, the expected cornerstone for a 2018 University of Hawaii football recruiting class provided a possible glimpse into the future.

Living up to the hype on the biggest stage of his prep career, Saint Louis senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was spectacular in the 31-28 thriller over Kahuku.

The verbal commit to the Rainbow Warriors led the Crusaders to capture the 2017 HHSAA Open Division title in his first and only season as a starter.

The Cover2 Marcus Mariota State Player of the Year Award winner went 30 of 44 for 440 yards passing and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the final minute to fellow UH commit, Jonah Panoke.

Both say they’re firm on their future at UH Manoa and, according to Cover2 and Spectrum Sports football analyst Rich Miano, that’s a legit get for the home team.

“There’s no question. I mean, when you look at the ceiling of this guy, you look at how many quarters he’s played football, and you talk to (quarterback coach) Vince Passas, the athleticism, the work ethic, the throwing ability to make all the throws. This is or could be huge for the University of Hawaii. You can’t say this is the next Marcus Mariota, but you can say this could be the next great quarterback that attends the University of Hawaii,” Miano said.

“Obviously, his knowledge of the run and shoot is huge, so you could get more into the four wide receiver package, but I also think there are things in the offense now such as the read option that Chevan has such great speed and the ability to make you miss that,” Miano added. “You would take advantage of his athleticism and you could package this to be a prolific offense with a prolific player, a guy that has done so incredibly well that when he commits to the University of Hawaii, I think this will snowball for the next two or three years, because they’re all going to want to be part of a resurgence of the greatness that we have all seen in Hawaii, and it starts at quarterback.”

Cordeiro, Panoke, and others can’t make their commitment official until the National Letter of Intent signing days on Dec. 20 and Feb. 7.

As for the current ‘Bows, they’ll wrap up their 2017 season this Saturday against BYU.