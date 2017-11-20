Security measures in place following destructive fire beneath Nimitz Hwy.

Additional security measures are now in place under the airport viaduct where a fire took place last week.

The Honolulu Fire Department says it was intentionally set.

The fire damaged some fiber optic cables that knocked out service to thousands of utility customers.

The area is under the jurisdiction of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, because it will be used as a storage area by a contractor for the rail project.

A HART spokesman says motion-activated cameras have been installed at the site, and security teams will alert Honolulu police if any sensors are triggered.

It’s not clear when the cameras will be operational, but the spokesman says until then, roving security teams will be monitoring the site from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A contractor has also installed fencing around the property.