Woman left with worthless gift card: What you need to know to protect your money

Imagine getting a gift card for the holidays, only to find out it’s practically worthless.

That’s what happened to Colleen Nakama-Amerino, a viewer who reached out to KHON through “Report It”. “I received it as a gift for my mother-in-law early this month so I went to target yesterday to go and use it but when I went the cashier scanned it it said zero balance.”

Her $50 gift card had been drained all the way down to zero.

Colleen found out her card had been emptied out by someone thousands of miles away.

Jason Kama with the Better Business Bureau of Hawaii says this kind of thing can happen if you don’t know what to look for. “A thing to know about gift cards is it usually involved with a number and a pin. Those are the two security methods that the cards use to allow people not to take money off of it until they’re purchased.”

If you do buy a gift card, the BBB says there are a couple things to look for.

First you should purchase the card directly from the retailer.

Also Inspect the card for tampering. Some thieves will scratch off and replace stickers on the back of a card that hides the secret pin number. Kama says they’ll then check online to see if a card has a balance. “You can prevent it a few different ways by making sure they inspect the packaging on the gift cards when they buy it making sure there’s no rips or tears and making sure that if they pay for the gift card they pay for it with a credit card.”

Kama says paying with a credit card could help you recoup stolen gift card money.

Some retailers also may help you get that money back, something Colleen says she’s hoping will happen. “I had called target and the customer service to explain what happened and he said they have seen this type of thing before so they’re helping me recover the card.”