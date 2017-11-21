20 arrested in police crackdown of illegal game rooms

Honolulu police continue to crack down on illegal game rooms.

Police arrested 20 people for warrants and gambling offenses this past Saturday in the Punchbowl area.

They also seized illegal gaming machines.

“To shut down a game room, part of what we need is to establish not just gambling, but what kind of gambling is occurring. Is it a card game? Is it a video game machine room? Is it a poker or dice game?” said Capt. Aaron Takasaki-Young. “Game rooms, they can be secluded or areas where people aren’t used to entering. But it also can be considered, as you’ve probably heard, some mom-and-pop stores do have some illegal machines within.”

Authorities encourage the public to come forward if they see or suspect illegal gaming activity.

“Just think of it, if you went to Vegas, video game machines, what do you picture in mind? Poker, bingo, casino game, anything where you would insert money, it’s a game of chance, and you get some type of monetary reward,” Takasaki-Young explained. “Game rooms, I think within in the past year or two, have gained a lot of notoriety in terms of violence or any surrounding incidents that happen.”

The cases will now be forwarded to the Narcotics/Vice Division for further investigation.