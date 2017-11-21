Laulima: Widowed mother of 5 perseveres despite tragedy, homelessness



KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

A family of six recently faced tragedy and homelessness, and in the end, hope.

With Dad working two jobs, he and his family were able to move into low-income housing, but six months later, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of liver cancer and six months after that, he passed away.

Mom, in her early 30s, was widowed, caring for their five children, ages 8 months to 9 years old, and soon was homeless.

After a few months, they got into an emergency shelter, where Mom entered parenting, and time and stress management programs.

She has now found a job and she and her children have moved into transitional housing. Her goal is to someday be able to help other families.

For now, she could use some help, with even just the basics — clothing and school supplies for her four older children, and diapers, wipes, and clothes for her 8-month-old boy.

That alone would be enough for her, but when asked, she said her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son would each love a bicycle so they could bike to school. Her daughter would love art supplies and a new blanket, and her son would love board games and enjoys sports.

Her 5-year-old daughter loves My Little Pony and music. Her 4-year-old son enjoys puzzles and learning his ABCs and numbers.

Her baby could benefit from musical learning toys, and maybe a bouncer he can stand in.

As for Mom, she says she could use household items, toiletries for her children and herself, plus a water-filter jug or pitcher. Mom says she doesn’t need anything else, but the professional who referred her mentioned her purse was ripped, so a new bag would probably make her smile.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-355.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.