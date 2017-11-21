Many road projects on pause for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Related Coverage 2017 Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping hours

The city and state are keeping road work to a minimum this week to ease holiday traffic woes.

The state Department of Transportation says there will be no lane closures from Thursday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 26.

“The crews actually have been working really hard to try to wrap up projects before the holiday season,” said DOT spokesman Tim Sakahara. “People in the area may have known that over the past few weekends, we have been closing one direction of Ala Moana Boulevard to repair that drainage culvert. Those weekend lane closures are all done. We won’t need any of those full weekend closures.”

The state says a similar work suspension will be in effect from Dec. 22 to 26 for the Christmas holiday.

Meanwhile, the Honolulu Authorities for Rapid Transportation (HART) says there will be no lane closures due to rail-related construction activities beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, through 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

This applies to all HART construction projects from Kapolei to downtown Honolulu.

The City and County of Honolulu will also have similar holiday work restrictions.