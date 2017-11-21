Maui Police Department seeks feedback via online survey

The Maui Police Department is turning to the public for help, not to catch a criminal but to get their honest opinions.

The department is conducting a citizen survey to evaluate the public’s attitudes and opinions pertaining to the level of law enforcement services currently provided.

The results will be used to identify specific ways to better serve the community as a department.

Click here to access the survey online.

Questions about the survey can be emailed to the department’s Community Relations Section at crs@mpd.net.

