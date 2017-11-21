Newly released video shows fatal Kauai plane crash

Video released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows last year’s deadly plane crash on Kauai.

There were five people killed when the sky-diving plane went down at Port Allen Airport about 30 seconds after take off.

The NTSB determined the plane crashed due to loss of control in flight.

The family of two of the men killed filed a lawsuit.

Monday we spoke with their attorney.

“We only done a partial dismissal of the lawsuit and one of the things the parents did out of the funds is they set up a memorial endowed scholarship for students at their university,” said attorney Rick Fried.

Brothers Marshall and Philip Cabe of Oklahoma were in Hawaii to visit their father.