Officials taking aim at AT&T, Time Warner Cable merge

The justice department is taking aim at AT&T, suing to block it’s merger with Time Warner Cable.

The DOJ said the $85.4 billion dollar deal would, “greatly harm American consumers” and resulting in higher cable bills and fewer options.

AT&T denies those claims.

“This merger will not eliminate a single competitor,” said Daniel Petrocelli an At&T attorney. “The television bill will not go up and the combined and the combined company will not keep CNN, TNT, HBO or any other network to itself.”

AT&T’s lawyer adds the DOJ will have a difficult time proving their case, because Time Warner and At&T are not direct competitors.

Similar mergers have received government approval in the past.