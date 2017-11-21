HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i football team will wrap up the 2017 season with a non-conference match-up against old rival Brigham Young, Saturday, Nov. 25 at Hawaiian Tel FCU Field at Aloha Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network with a 4:00 p.m. kickoff.

Following the game, 20 Rainbow Warrior seniors will participate in the traditional “Senior Walk” ceremony. Among the seniors are four-year lettermen Dejon Allen, Ammon Barker, Keelan Ewaliko, Penitito Faalologo,Trayvon Henderson, David Manoa, Diocemy Saint Juste, Ryan Tuiasoa, Metuisela `Unga, and John Wa’a.

The Warriors (3-8, 1-7 MW) concluded Mountain West play with a 38-0 loss to Utah State last week in Logan, Utah while the Cougars (3-9) dropped their home finale to UMass, 16-10. UH enters the contest having won their last five Senior Night games.

The old rivals will play for the 30th time. BYU has won the last 10 meetings between the teams and lead the all-time series 21-8. UH’s last win over the Cougars occurred in 2001 (72-45) at Aloha Stadium.

Game #12

Who: Hawai’i (3-8, 1-7 MW) vs. BYU (3-9)

When: Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017

Time: 4:00 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, O’ahu

Stadium: Hawaiian Tel FCU Field at Aloha Stadium (50,000)

Television: CBS Sports Network (Spectrum Ch. 2475/HD 1247 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 83/HD 1083) with Dave Ryan (play-by-play) and Aaron Murray (analyst), and Cassie McKinney (sidelines).

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM will carry the game live with Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), and Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman host the “Countdown To Kickoff” beginning at 2:00 p.m. HT, and also the halftime show. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Video Streaming: cbssports.com

Audio Streaming: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series Information: BYU leads, 21-8.

Promotions: First Hawaiian Bank is the game sponsor for “Senior Night” and will distribute 4,000 headbands (available at stadium Gates 1-4) and award $250 in cash and prizes during the halftime promotional contest (register at Gate 3). One lucky fan will compete for $1,000 during the AllstateField Goal Kick promotion during pre-game. A UH student will compete in the “First Hawaiian Bank Quarterback Challenge” for the chance to win a Vacations Hawaii Trip to Las Vegas during the first timeout of the fourth quarter. Fans are encouraged to visit the Xtreme Fun Zone before the game in the parking lot across from the stadium ticket office. Also, register at Gate 4 or 6 to win the “Best Seats In the House,” compliments of Papa John’s Pizza Hawaii and NAPA. The Farmers Hawaii Supa Bowzooka will be launching T-shirts into the stands between the first and second quarters. The University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union will award commemorative plaques to the senior members of the football team.

Game Storylines:

The former Western Athletic Conference rivals will meet for the 30th time and third since 2011. UH is looking for its first win in the series since 2001.

BYU has won nine of the last 10 meetings and lead the all-time series 21-8.

A total of 20 seniors will participate in the traditional “Senior Walk” ceremony at the conclusion of the game.

UH has won its last five Senior Night games, including the last four by a touchdown or less. Its last loss was to BYU in 2011. Since 1979, the start of the Senior Walk tradition, UH owns an 18-19-1 mark on Senior Night games.

UH will make its fifth appearance on national television this season – and second on CBS Sports Network – and is seeking its first win.

UH running back Diocemy Saint Juste needs 28 yards to become the school’s single-season rushing leader. The current record-holder is Travis Sims, who rushed for 1,498 yards in 1992.

UH kick returner Keelan Ewaliko has an outside chance to become the school’s kickoff return leader, needing 158 yards to break Mike Edwards’ mark of 2,301 yards. Ewaliko has 2,143 yards on 98 returns (21.9 avg.).

UH has lost eight of its last nine games, failing to score more than 23 points in each of those setbacks. In contrast, the Warriors have scored at least 37 points in each of its three wins this season.

Senior Class of 2017

