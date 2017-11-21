Senator Mazie Hirono prepares for busy December

December will be a very busy month for lawmakers in congress. From tax reform to the Clean Dream Act, deadlines are quickly approaching.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Hawaii U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono joined us in studio to talk about what’s on the agenda in Washington, D.C. when she returns after the Thanksgiving work period.

One of the items they’ll address is President Trump’s recent designation that North Korea is a state sponsor of terror. While she is concerned about what that means for the nation and for Hawaii she is confident local officials are preparing as best as they can for a potential nuclear attack.

Sen. Hirono also looks forward to addressing the pending tax plan and the passage of a Clean Dream Act, two issues that will have an impact on Hawaii.

Sen. Hirono is scheduled to return to the nation’s capital on Sunday.