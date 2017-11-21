State reminds travelers of limited airport parking over Thanksgiving weekend

If you’re planning to travel over Thanksgiving weekend, be prepared for a crowd.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division is reminding the public of limited parking at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport’s public parking lots.

There are nearly 5,200 parking spaces available to the public.

During holiday weekends, typically the Interisland Parking Structure (Lot M) and the Overseas Parking Structure (Lot D) will fill up first. Travelers also have the option to park in the International Parking Structure (Lot A) and the Economy Parking (Lot B).

Travelers are advised to allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies, as some lots are farther from the main terminal than others.

Travelers are encouraged to get dropped off at the airport by a friend or relative or schedule a shuttle, taxi or another method of transportation.

Drivers are encouraged to write down the lot you are parked in and the level and location of your vehicle or use your phone to photograph your vehicle location to use as reference upon your return.

Drivers should place the parking ticket stub in a safe place that is not visible from the outside of the vehicle. Do not leave it on the dashboard of your car.

The maximum parking fee at HNL for a 24-hour period is $18.

