Suspects wanted after student held at gunpoint near Kapolei High School

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating two men wanted for first-degree robbery.

On Monday, Nov. 20, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a Kapolei High School student was walking home on Kapolei Parkway when an older black Toyota Camry turned onto Puainako Street.

The front-seat passenger reportedly exited the vehicle, grabbed the victim, pointed a handgun, and demanded property.

The victim initially refused to give his property, so the suspect began to search the him. As the suspect was doing this, a witness in a vehicle stopped to check on the victim, at which time the suspect ran back to his vehicle and fled the scene.

The student was not harmed and reported the incident to police.

Both suspects wore ski masks. The passenger is described to be 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds with a muscular build. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, red, yellow, and green surf shorts, black, shiny boots, and had a tribal tattoo on his right leg.

The vehicle is described as an older, black, four-door Toyota Camry with silver rims, black tint, and a “W” sticker on the center of the rear window.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous web tip here.

The school sent a letter home to parents urging them to discuss the following safety tips with their children:

Stay away from strangers. Do not talk or take anything from them.

Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know. Never accept a ride from a stranger.

Stay more than an arm’s reach from strangers. If a stranger approaches you, seek help immediately from a trusted adult.

Use the buddy system. Avoid walking anywhere alone.

If a stranger grabs you, do whatever it takes to stop the stranger and yell for help.

Report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult.

Be alert of your surroundings and let others know where you will be and what time you will be back.