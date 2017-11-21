Thanksgiving, Black Friday countdown in place for some eager shoppers

Related Coverage 2017 Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping hours

Some might call them crazy.

More than a dozen friends have already started waiting outside Best Buy in Aiea for the store’s Thanksgiving sales.

As of Tuesday morning, they’ve set up two tents, a number of chairs, even a cot.

While they plan to take advantage of some good sales, they say it’s more than just a hunt for a bargain.

“It’s a combination of things, I think,” said Kapono Kanoho. “There are some great deals that are happening Thursday, and the camaraderie, kind of getting a chance to see people you haven’t seen all year. There are 15 of us every single year, so at night, it is a madhouse over here. We get to talk and hangout, like tailgating for four nights in a row.”

Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. Friday. It will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday and close at 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, Walmart will also be opening its doors to customers on Black Friday.

Most stores are open 24 hours a day, but sales start at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Typically customers start lining up a few hours before then.

Employees tell us they’ll be color-coding the store to make navigating easier.

“We’re always trying to make it easy for the customer to shop and navigate Black Friday, because it can be pretty crazy,” said store manager Debbie Shima, “so this year what we’ve employed is color-coding for different categories of merchandise. We have different color-coded balloons, so all of our electronics merchandise will be coded in purple. Our associates will be wearing purple vests. We’ll have purple signing, so when they come into the store they can easily locate the items they’re looking for.”

If you’d rather not wait, Walmart has a tip for Hawaii shoppers — go online instead.

“All of our Black Friday items are available to Hawaii shoppers at 7:01 pm on Wednesday, so all of the pricing that they see on Walmart.com is also offered in the stores Thursday at 6, but they can get a jump at shopping Wednesday at 7 p.m.,” Shima said.

