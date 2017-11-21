Tips to stay safe while shopping this holiday season

This week, many will start their holiday shopping.

It’s a time when thieves will be on the lookout for an opportunity of crime.

So how can you protect yourself?

Former Honolulu police chief Lee Donohue is now a security director for Securitas.

He says thieves can strike in the parking lot as shoppers load or unload their bags.

You don’t want to be a target for culprits by being distracted, so have your keys already out of pocket or purse before you head to your car.

What you bring with you when you shop is also important.

Donohue suggests carrying a fanny pack instead of a purse that you wear over your shoulder.

“You are very susceptible, because they can go by and pull it off,” Donohue said. “If you can carry your money and things you need for shopping in a fanny pack around the waist, that’s the best.”

Donohue says thieves can break into your car in six seconds and take your belongings. That’s why it’s better to have your bags stored in the trunk, where it’s harder to get into instead of the passenger seat.

Anyone who is not aware can fall victim to a crime.

Donohue says these criminals usually work in groups. You may not see them, but they are always watching you.