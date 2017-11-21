Two adults, three kids escape apartment fire in Happy Valley

By Published:

Maui firefighters say a smoke alarm prevented tragedy on Monday.

Two adults and three kids escaped an apartment fire in Happy Valley.

Officials say the adults and an one-year-old boy were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. Two, three year old kids were playing downstairs when the smoke alarm went off.

One of the kids saw a fire in the kitchen than alerted the adults and all escaped safely.

Damage is estimated at 190-thousand-dollars.

Officials say the cause was related to children playing in the kitchen, but did not specify.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s