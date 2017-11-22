Ask HPD: Reporting emergencies if English is your second language

Honolulu is a melting pot of cultures and languages. To keep everyone safe, it’s important that our officers effectively communicate with the different members of our community. So what happens if there’s an emergency for someone who’s first language isn’t English? Is there an interpreter that will help? Detective Parker Bode from the Honolulu Police Department joined WakeUp2day to answer that question and to tell residents what they can do.

And if you have a question send an email to ASKHPDa@HONOLULU.GOV