Ask HPD: Reporting emergencies if English is your second language

By Published:

Honolulu is a melting pot of cultures and languages. To keep everyone safe, it’s important that our officers effectively communicate with the different members of our community. So what happens if there’s an emergency for someone who’s first language isn’t English? Is there an interpreter that will help? Detective Parker Bode from the Honolulu Police Department joined WakeUp2day to answer that question and to tell residents what they can do.

And if you have a question send an email to ASKHPDa@HONOLULU.GOV

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s