Conflicts often heighten for domestic violence victims during the holidays

A reporter from KHON2 checks the arrest logs ever day at the Honolulu Police Department.

Recently there have been a lot of arrests for violent crimes and TRO violations.

We wanted to know if these types of cases spike during the holidays and what family members can do to help the victims.

The pressure to have a joyful Thanksgiving and merry Christmas can be stressful. Traveling, shopping, and parties can amplify already tense situations.

Stacey Moniz, executive director for the Hawaii State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, says she often sees an increase in people seeking help.

“Some years we do see an increase in domestic violence cases during the holidays,” Moniz said. “Typically the stressers are there. All the factors that would increase domestic violence are there, including the tension of the holidays, additional spending, additional drinking. Though drinking doesn’t cause domestic violence, it can sometimes make it worse, and then the tension. You have the high expectation of entertaining. All these factors add to the stressors that can lead to domestic violence.”

Moniz speaks from experience. She escaped an abusive relationship in 1985.

“I’m a survivor of domestic violence, and the first time I went to a shelter was after Christmas,” Moniz said.

She made the choice to leave, but sometimes the decision isn’t that easy.

“There’s a lot of pressure for us to keep our families together during the holidays, because that’s a really hard time to break up the family,” Moniz said. “But the tension was so high, I just couldn’t stay anymore.”

Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center, says it is common for women to try to stay during holidays.

“They don’t want to disrupt children’s lives,” Kreidman explained. “Children are out of school. They want to at least uphold a charade of harmony and peace.”

Kreidman says they often see an uptick in calls for help after the holidays are over.

“What we have seen is that in January, when the holidays are over and the children are back in school, an increase in requests for help,” Kreidman said.

We’re told there are things that you can do to help a family member who may be experiencing domestic violence: be supportive, offer an escape if one presents itself, and listen with an open heart.

“Let victims determine there own destiny,” Moniz explained. “We have to trust victims intuition and their experience. They know their own experience better than anybody. You walk on eggshells just waiting for the violence to happen and that was what happened for me. The next day I had a chance and I ran for my life.”

Both Moniz and Kreidman want victims to know there are resources and places where they can get help any day and any time.

“Whatever it is a person needs, we can help them think through how to be as safe as possible during the holidays,” Kreidman said.

