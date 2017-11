Every Thursday night during the “Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly,” season Rob DeMello, Sam Spangler, and a guest discussed hot topics in the 808 on #Cover2 Overtime exclusively on KHON2.com.

This week, with the season over and the 808 prep season in the rear-view, Rich Miano and Billy Hull joined the guys for a special edition of the OT to talk moving forward past the 2017 season. What worked and what didn’t in the regular season/post season and what could make it even better.