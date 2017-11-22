Hawaiian names given to nine of Honolulu’s future rail stations

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) announced Wednesday the Hawaiian names of the nine rail stations on the ewa end of the rail system.

The recommended names and respective station are:

Kualaka‘i (Kroc Center)

Keone‘ae (UH West Oahu)

Honouliuli (Ho‘opili)

Hō‘ae‘ae (Waipahu, West Loch)

Pouhala (Waipahu Transit Center)

Hālaulani (Leeward CC)

Waiawa (Pearl Highlands)

Pu‘uloa (Pearlridge)

Hālawa (Aloha Stadium)

A working group used diverse community knowledge, oral accounts and written history to come up with the names, and to bring back place names and significant sites in Hawaiian culture.

“Part of what we wanted was to make sure that the stations showed Hawaiian presence and that’s what we’re happy to report, that HART has allowed us to create this list of station names and every station has a story to go with it, and it’s the proper place names for the area, historical events, and the olelo from that area,” explained Mahealani Cypher, the group’s chairwoman.

“These Hawaiian names for our stations help anchor the rail project in the root culture of our island,” said HART executive director and CEO Andrew Robbins. “HART extends a warm mahalo to the members of the working group for their dedication to this effort.”

The names aren’t final. The public is invited to give feedback before they are presented to the HART board of directors for review and adoption.

Click here for more information.