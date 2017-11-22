Lanakila Meals on Wheels prepares Thanksgiving meals for homebound seniors

Lanakila Kitchen was bustling Wednesday morning as dozens prepared Thanksgiving meals that will be delivered to 800 homebound seniors.

Lanakila Meals on Wheels is the largest and only island-wide delivery program in Hawaii for seniors on Oahu.

The holiday meals require the preparation of 3,700 pounds of roasted turkey with all the trimmings, homemade stuffing, smashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn and edamame succotash, rolls, and pumpkin pie.

In addition to the free meals, the organization sold 100 complete Thanksgiving meals with all of the proceeds going back to the program.

“It will be an exciting day. We’ll be staying overnight. We have a graveyard shift, and we will be cooking turkeys all night and getting everything ready for our seniors,” said Frank Chun, Lanakila Kitchen manager.

On Thursday, more than 200 volunteers will package and deliver the meals to seniors on Oahu. Long-time volunteers include Hickam Federal Credit Union, Hawaii Air National Guard, Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club, HGEA, Koko Head Lions Club, Oahu Contractors Association, and Rising Phoenix Jaycees.

The program also benefits youth. The food is prepared in Lanakila Kitchen by trainees who learn basic food service skills to prepare them for a job in the industry.

“The industry is suffering. We need a lot of workers out there, and we have a lot of good trainees who are really loyal, hard-working employees,” Chun said.

If you’d like to give, there are several ways to do so. You can sponsor a senior for the holidays by clicking here.

The organization is also looking for new, donated items such as:

Lap blanket

Full-sized body towel

Full-sized toiletries: shampoo, body wash, lotion, toothbrush and toothpaste

Game books: crossword puzzles, word find, find the hidden object, adult coloring books with color pencils

Non-perishable, individually wrapped treats: cookies, crackers, snacks (nothing that will melt and with long expiration dates)

Ensure nutrition drinks

Flashlight with batteries

You can drop donations off at 1809 Bachelot Street by Thursday, Dec. 14.

Keep in mind, the need for meals for homebound seniors exists all year-round, not just during the holidays. Donations and volunteers are encouraged throughout the year.

