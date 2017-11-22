Laulima: Young family struggles with baby’s health issues while making ends meet



KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

A young family just getting by now finds themselves struggling with health issues and medical bills.

A mother and her baby found themselves on their own when the baby’s father left. Two years later, this single mother met a young man who loves her and her child, and they had a baby together.

Both Mom and Dad have full-time jobs, plus Mom goes to school at night to become a medical assistant.

This family of four shares one bedroom in a two-bedroom apartment with mom’s sister and her family of four.

Now their 1-year-old son is having heath problems with no answers about what’s causing his illness.

While their son is their focus, we could help alleviate some of their worry about having basic needs. They could use diapers, size 4T and 6, baby wipes, groceries, toiletries, clothes, Mom: Size medium, 8 shoe; Dad: Size large, 11 shoe; 3-year-old boy: 5T, 9 shoe; 1-year-old: 3T, 7 shoe, and gas to drive to Dad’s parents’ home so they can babysit when needed.

As for any wants, those are for their two boys. Their 1-year-old loves playing with zoo animals, stuffed animals, and blocks. Their 3-year-old loves toy cars.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-343.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.