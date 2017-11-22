Line forms in Chinatown for freshly baked Thanksgiving pies



Every Thanksgiving, people wait in line, sometimes for hours, to get their hands on freshly baked pies.

Wednesday was no different. Outside Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown, the line extended to the end of the block.

One customer said it was about a three-hour wait.

“Every Thanksgiving, I come early in the morning, always get one line,” said Sonny Guerrero, “so I figured this year, I’m going be smart. I’m going to come the day before, and look now. Still get a line!”

Lee’s Bakery is located on N. King Street.

Its most popular pie is custard, followed by pumpkin custard and traditional pumpkin pie.