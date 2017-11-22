Officials estimate 57 million traveling for Thanksgiving nationwide

AAA officials estimate nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday.

That’s more than a three percent increase since 2016, making it the busiest Thanksgiving since 2005.

Cheaper air-fares are drawing people to fly.

Thousands are expected to pass through Daniel K. Inouye International Airport over the next few days to visit loved ones on neighbor islands.

State officials warn anyone headed to the airport that while there are thousands of parking stalls, on busy days and weekends it has been known to fill up. Especially the neighbor island parking structure.

There are no delays at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport so far.

With longer security lines expected, officials urge costumers to get to the airport a few hours before takeoff.