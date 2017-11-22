The HiSTEP program is helping local businesses succeed

Published:

Right now, there are more than 122-thousand small businesses registered in Hawaii — employing more than 260-thousand people! But many fail in the first few years – especially when trying to grow their business beyond our waters. But a special program is about to Kick-Off – that’s helping local businesses bridge that gap. It’s called HiSTEP.

Jamie Lum with the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism and Jimmy Chan with the Hawaiian Chip Company joined us with the details on HiSTEP this morning

