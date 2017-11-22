Try It Before You Buy It: Slice Right

Slice Right claims to be as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Slice, lift, and serve.

Let’s take it out of the box and begin.

You’re supposed to invert the Slice Right and put it right into the watermelon.

There’s some resistance, but it is not as smooth as the infomercial makes it out to be.

There’s a potential issue with this. You’re wasting some watermelon right on the corners.

After a few cuts, I flip the tool to lift the pieces out. You can see my jagged edges of my sawing action. All my watermelon pieces end up a bit bumpy.

Now, onto the honeydew melon. It slices okay, but the problem is getting it out. I can’t without absolutely destroying the melon.

Then, as I cut another piece, the Slice Right comes right apart.

So I’m not very convinced, nor am I impressed.

You have to practice to use it, and it’s a big tool to store in your kitchen.

The Slice Right didn’t really slice right.