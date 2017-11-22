With space tight and demand high, education looks to build more vertical schools

Related Coverage State unveils plans for first vertical public school in Kakaako

As Oahu’s population grows and more people move into Honolulu’s urban core, the Department of Education is looking at the possibility of building new schools.

One high rise school is already in the works for urban Honolulu that will have a vertical school located in Kakaako.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019.

The school and one of two residential towers are being built in the first phase. Now the D.O.E. is going to the Board of Education with more ideas for these types of high rise schools.

The Department of Education is in the process of looking for new sites for future schools. Schools that could look similar to a school planned for 690 Pohukaina Street.

It will be the state’s first vertical school set to be built in Kakaako. “This is just the start of many of what we can see in the future. If the transient oriented development grows like it is anticipated, we see the need for an additional high school, an additional middle school, and maybe even up to six elementary schools,” said Dan Carlson, Office of School Facilities and Support Services Assistant Superintendent.

With a growing need for new schools in Urban Honolulu, the DOE is looking for creative ways to find the land to put these new schools on. Building high rise schools instead of more traditional spread out campuses is one of the strategies. “The challenge is that some of those schools are not going to look like the rest of our schools here, which are very spread out with a lot of playground space,” says Carlson.

The Board of Education would need to approve a list of sites before any plans for construction could be approved, but Carlson believes high rise schools could share facilities with other schools. “McKinley is one. If we have to build another high school we would most likely build some kind a vertical structure on McKinley. That all has to be way in the future, we don’t have that demand on a high school right now. But as that demand comes, those are the kind of things we are looking at. Taking a site where we could build a vertical structure and house more students and then joint use the facilities.”

The D.O.E. says enrollment is one of the factors when considering vertical schools. Carlson says enrollment for vertical schools can be smaller. He used the new Kakaako Elementary school as an example. “This project I thought we were going to start around 800 student enrollment but when you build a vertical school like that your enrollments are probably much smaller so we are designing close to a 400 to 500 student population for that school.”