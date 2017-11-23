Doors open for waiting customers as Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping frenzy begins

Related Coverage 2017 Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping hours



The Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping frenzy is underway with some malls and stores already open for the big sales.

At Ala Moana Center, a large crowd gathered in front of Macy’s and waited patiently until the store opened at 5 p.m.

“Mainly we go to get the deals, the doorbusters, and cosmetics. We already have it mapped out — one’s going left, one’s going straight, one’s going to the right,” said shopper Jan Lau.

Many told us they view shopping on Thanksgiving like eating turkey — it’s tradition.

Sabrina Sivongxay says she was waiting for “only for an hour and a half, but we’ve done this for like over 10 years. It’s a tradition, probably more like 20 years, almost.”

Toys “R” Us in Aiea also opened at 5 p.m. Not as many people were waiting outside, but those who were came with a game plan.

“I’m here for the PJ Mask. It’s a car track and they go around it,” said shopper Chelsea Kyme.

The first person waiting in line arrived at 9 a.m. and says the deals are worth it.

At Target, the line of waiting customers filled nearly the entire wing ahead of its 6 p.m. opening.

Royal Hawaiian Center is open 365 days a year.

The mall kicked off the holiday season Wednesday night with a special guest as Santa arrived by trolley to light the center’s 25-foot Christmas tree.

On Thursday and Friday, more than 40 of the center’s stores are offering special discounts.

“We have been so busy. We saw over 1,000 people already,” said Chelsea Gines, Furla store manager. “Everyone is so excited for the sales. We have some great deals going on.”

“We’re just out and about trying to enjoy our family life and each other,” said Pauoa resident Jamie Shioji, “while shopping, yeah. My family’s outside hanging out, waiting for me.”