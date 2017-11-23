Former ‘Bows linebacker Brenden Daley dies of brain aneurysm at 26

Former University of Hawaii linebacker Brenden Daley died Wednesday morning in California after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm at the age of 26.

The former Rainbow Warrior signed with UH out of Ventura College in 2011 and was a fan favorite in his two seasons on the field with UH.

He earned captain status in 2013, leading the team with 90 total tackles including four sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.

Following his time with the ‘Bows, Daley signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons, and spent the preseason in the National Football League before stints in various indoor leagues, including the Arena Football League’s Los Angeles Kiss in 2015.

My heart goes out to the family, friends, and former #HawaiiFB teammates of @yourdaleytweet #RIPBrendenDaley Such an unforgettably happy and positive young man #GreatWhiteShark56 #ALOHA pic.twitter.com/G6cEJWJWfq — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 23, 2017

Linebacker Darryl McBride Jr. was Daley’s former teammate and roommate while at UH. He expressed the impact that Daley left on those he made contact with.

“Words can’t describe B-Daley. His character was like no other. He always seen the positive in people even when they were in the wrong, and always lead me and others with great advice. He was a great friend, teammate and brother and continued to push me toward my goal, even when I thought my career was over. The phone calls and physical interactions will be missed, but I know he will be with me in spirit throughout the rest of my life,” said McBride.

The Qingdao Clippers of the Chinese Arena Football League recently selected him in the league’s draft, and according to friends, Daley was considering signing with the club.

Current University of Hawaii assistant coach Brian Smith, who recruited Daley to UH in 2011, shared on social media a message that Daley sent him last Thanksgiving.

Sad night learning about the loss of one of our former players @yourdaleytweet one of my all time favorite players and recruits. Scrolling through old texts and came across this one. Miss this guy. pic.twitter.com/YacYIVzP8A — Brian Smith (@coachsmitttty) November 23, 2017