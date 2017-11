The Christmas season means gifts, eggnog, and “The Nutcracker.”

Hawaii Ballet Theatre is putting on a production that features local dancers, keiki ballerinas, and internationally renowned guest artists.

“The Nutcracker” is about a little girl’s favorite toy that comes to life.

There will be shows at Kaimuki High School auditorium next week Friday through Sunday.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for children, seniors, and military members.

