Laulima: Disease sidelines single father, oldest daughter drops out of school to help

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

This holiday season a single father could use some extra cheer for himself and his three children.

This year has been a difficult one.

Dad was diagnosed with a disease that required four major surgeries with still no positive results.

It’s forced him to miss a lot of work while he recovers and makes frequent visits to the doctor.

Dad’s oldest child, a 17-year-old girl, dropped out of high school to care for her two younger siblings and when her dad needs help too.

Yet, when asked, all his daughter said is that she would be grateful for new clothes (size XL clothes/8.5 shoe) as most of hers are worn out.

Dad’s 13-year-old daughter would greatly appreciate a volleyball and a bus pass, because she often has to walk the 2.5 miles to volleyball practice (size XL clothes/8.5 shoe).

Dad’s 11-year-old son would love basketball shorts (size L clothes/7.5 shoe) and Pokemon cards.

As for Dad, he’d appreciate groceries to feed his family, clothes (size XL), and large medical gauze for his wounds.

In the face of such hardship, we can still help this family to feel the magic of the holidays.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-344.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.