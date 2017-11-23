Rainbow Warrior basketball to take part in 2018 Wooden Legacy tournament

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team is slated to compete in the 2018 Wooden Legacy, which will be played next November 22, 23 and 25 in Southern California.

With one school to be named, the other teams scheduled to compete in the 2018 Wooden Legacy are Fresno State (Mountain West Conference), LaSalle (Atlantic 10), Miami (Atlantic Coast), Northwestern (Big Ten), Seton Hall (Big East) and Utah (Pac-12). Except for Miami, the other six schools will be competing in their first Wooden Legacy event.

The Wooden Legacy was formed in June 2013 when the John R. Wooden Classic was merged with the Anaheim Classic, which was an eight-school bracketed event played for six years (2007-2012) at the Anaheim Convention Center. The Wooden Classic was staged 19 years (1994-2012) at Honda Center with the first 17 events being college doubleheaders.

The Wooden Legacy is one of several in-season eight-school bracketed college basketball tournaments owned and operated by ESPN Events, a subsidiary of ESPN, that have been staged since 2006.

Hawai’i will be competing in its 10th ESPN Events tournament with the 2018 Wooden Legacy being their first away from Honolulu where the Rainbows have hosted the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic since 2009. Hawai’i and Miami are competing together in the 2017 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic and will meet in a first-round game December 22 on the Rainbow Warriors home floor.