Thanksgiving brings large surf, dangerous conditions to island shores

High surf continues to pound north- and east-facing shores across the state.

On Hawaii island, high surf prompted the closures of Bayfront Highway and Kalanianaole Avenue.

On Oahu, lifeguards were kept busy. They rescued two people and issued 2,020 warnings.

Ocean safety officials are asking beachgoers to heed all warnings.

While large surf rolled in for the holiday, the crowds and surfers that were expected at the beach did not.

“We haven’t seen the big crowds that we were expecting,” said Lt. Kerry Atwood with the city’s Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division. “We do have a full winter staffing schedule. Today we were anticipating a busy holiday, but because of the unfavorable winds, we aren’t seeing those numbers.”

The beaches may not have been crowded, but the conditions were definitely hazardous.

“It’s big. It’s dangerous. Do not plan on getting in the water for recreational swimming,” Atwood warned.

Atwood suggested tips for anyone planning on venturing out to the beach on days when there is large surf.

“We ask you to please do not venture out onto wet rocks. Stay back from wet sand. Abide by warning signs. Do not cross caution tape and, most importantly, listen to your lifeguard. Remember, carelessness cost lives,” Atwood said.

Atwood said the swell was about 8 to 12 feet Hawaiian scale, which means there were 16- to 24-foot faces Thursday.

Shark’s Cove is a popular spot for visitors to go and snorkel, but on Thanksgiving, signs were posted warning people about dangerous conditions due to the high surf.

We found the Springmans visiting from Vancouver, Canada. They had hoped to spend the day swimming, but decided against it once they got there.

“We were hoping to do some snorkeling, but it looks a little busier here with the waves and wind,” said Perry Springman.

Despite having to change their plans, they enjoyed watching the huge surf.

“It’s awesome to see it, because you get to see nature in all its power,” Springman said.

“It’s really cool to see (the waves) like going over the wall and then coming up,” said 10-year-old Ryan Springman. He and his 13-year-old sister spent the day looking for shells on the shoreline out of harm’s way.

Ocean safety officials say the swell has already peaked for the day. A new swell is expected Sunday into Monday.