Volunteers come together to ensure thousands enjoy Thanksgiving meals

Every Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army provides a free meal to about 2,000 people on Oahu.

It was for anyone who’s alone, or homeless, or simply wanted a hot meal and company.

The 47th annual event was held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Along with turkey and all the fixings, there were also some activities for adults and kids.

“They get to be together and I think that’s something our community often lacks today is an opportunity to gather together and just celebrate one of our great holidays here,” said Maj. John Chamness, Salvation Army.

Local hotels and restaurants donated the food, and nearly 900 volunteers help make the event possible.

The Salvation Army says it’s always looking for volunteers. Click here for more information.

Over in Iwilei, hundreds of homeless also received a holiday meal thanks to Hilton Hawaiian Village.

For the 23rd year in a row, dozens of Hilton employees cooked up Thanksgiving lunch, then delivered it to the Institute for Human Services.

“Making sure that everybody has a good meal and their tummies are full for Thanksgiving,” said Hilton Hawaiian Village executive chef Charles Charbonneau.

“It is something that is an unexplainable kind of happiness, because this means being with a lot of good people here. It makes you feel strong and fellowshipping with one another,” said recipient Nelson Peralta.

This year, 250 pounds of turkey was made, along with 11 gallons of gravy, 11 gallons of cranberry, and 175 pounds each of rice, mashed potato, and stuffing.