2017 Christmas parades and block parties

Dates and times are subject to change.

Friday, Nov. 24

Waikiki: 7-9:30 p.m.

The event is expected to have 4,000 marchers, 40 vehicles, and 38 bands. It will start at Saratoga Rd/Kalakaua Avenue to Kalakaua Ave, to Monsarrat Ave., to end at Queen Kapiolani Park.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Hawaii Kai: 10 a.m.-noon

The event is expected to have 1,000 marchers, 25 vehicles, and 3 bands. It will start at Kamiloiki Park, to Lunalilo Home Rd., to end at Koko Marina Center.

Friday, Dec. 1

Wahiawa: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The event is expected to have 300 marchers, 10 vehicles, and 2 floats. It will start at Kaala Elementary School, to California Ave., to North Cane St., end at N. Cane St. Lanes will be closed from 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Mililani: 9-10:30 a.m.

The event is expected to have 1,500 marchers, 50 vehicles, 10 floats, and 4 bands. It will start at Mililani High School, to Kipapa Dr., to Moenamanu St., to Kipapa Dr., to Meheula Pkwy., to Lanikuhana Ave., to Mililani Town Center, to end at Mililani Town Center.

Kaneohe: 9 a.m.-noon

The event is expected to have 2,800 marchers, 56 vehicles, 23 floats, and 7 bands. It will start at Windward Mall at Haiku Rd., to Kamehameha Hwy., to Kaneohe Bay Dr., to end at Castle High School.

Waianae: 10 a.m.-noon

The event is expected to have 1,000 marchers, 30 vehicles, 30 floats, 5 bands, and 3 horse groups. It will start at Waianae Boat Harbor, to Farrington Hwy., to end at Waianae Mall.

Papakolea Christmas concert: 5-7:30 p.m.

It is expected to have 600+ participants. The event will close Tantalus Dr. between Kauhane St. and Krauss St. Lane closures begin at 3:30 p.m.

Honolulu City Lights parade and tree lighting ceremony: 6-11 p.m.

The event is expected to have 2,000 marchers, 40 floats, and 15 vehicles. It will start at Aala Park to King St., kokohead on King St., to end in closed off portion of King St., between Punchbowl and South sts. Lanes will be closed from 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Street Bikers United Toys for Tots caravan: Noon-2 p.m.

The event is expected to have 6,000 motorcycles. It will start at Magic Island, to Ala Moana Blvd., to Kalakaua Ave., to Monsarrat Ave., to Waikiki Shell Lots 3 and 4. Lane closures begin at 11:30 a.m.

Pearl City: 4-5:30 p.m.

The event is expected to have 2,000 marchers, 30 vehicles, and 10 floats. It will start at Momilani Elementary School, to Hookiekie St., to Hoomoana St., to Hoolaulea St., to end at Pearl City Shopping Center.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Pearl Harbor Memorial Anniversary: 6-8:30 p.m.

The event is expected to have 2,000 marchers, 40 vehicles, 8 floats, and 10 bands. It will start at Ft. DeRussy, to Kalakaua Ave., to end at Kapahulu/Kalakaua/Monsarrat aves. grassy area fronting the Honolulu Zoo.

Kaimuki: 6-8:30 p.m.

The event is expected to have 1,500 marchers, 30 vehicles, and 3 bands. It will start at St. Louis HS/Chaminade University grounds, to Waialae Ave., to Koko Head Ave., to end at the municipal parking lot. Parade will be on makai half of Waialae Ave., mauka half to be contraflowed from 3rd Ave. to Koko Head Ave. Lane closures begin at 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Haleiwa: 6-7:30 p.m.

The event is expected to have 500 marchers, 45 vehicles, 5 floats, and 3 bands. It will start at Weed Circle, to Kamehameha Hwy., through Haleiwa town, to end at Haleiwa Beach Park.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Waimanalo: 9-11 a.m.

The event is expected to have 120 marchers, 4 vehicles, 4 floats, and 2 bands. It will start at Hihimanu St./Kumuhau St, to Hihimanu St.to Kalanianaole Hwy., to end at Waimanalo Beach Park. Lane closures begin at 8:45 a.m.

Aiea: 9-11 a.m.

The event is expected to have 200 marchers, 10 vehicles, and 2 bands. It will start at Pearlridge Elementary School parking lot , to Moanalua Rd., to Kaamilo St., to Ulune St., to Halewiliko St., to end at Aiea Sugar Mill Site.

Waipahu: 3-4 p.m.

The event is expected to have 10 vehicles. Start at Waipahu District Park at Paiwa St, right onto Farrington Hwy., right onto Pupukahi St., left onto Waipahu St., left onto Leoku St., right onto Leolua St., to finish behind Waipahu Town Center near Tesoro Gas Station.

Manoa: 5-7 p.m.

The event is expected to have 1,100 marchers, 12 vehicles, & 5 bands. It will start at Noelani School., to Woodlawn Dr, to Kolowalu St., to East Manoa Rd., to Lowrey Ave., to Manoa Rd., to Manoa Park finish.

West Oahu Electric Light Parade: 6-8 p.m.

Lane closures on Fort Barrette begin at 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. for Kapolei Parkway. The event is expected to have 25 vehicles, 3 floats, and 4 bands. It will start at Fort Barrette/Kapolei Parkway, west on Kapolei Parkway (mauka side), to end at Kealakapu St. One lane will be contraflowed on Kapolei Parkway for west bound traffic from Ft. Barrette to Kinioki St.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Murphy’s Miracle on Merchant Street Festival: 6-10 p.m.

The event is expected to have 1,000+ participants for annual Christmas dinner and benefit for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii. The event will close Merchant St., all traffic lanes/sidewalk areas, from Nuuanu Ave. to Bethel St. Lanes will be closed 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Kapahulu-Moiiliili: 6:30-10 p.m.

The event is expected to have 250 marchers, and 5-8 vehicles. It will start at Kuhio Elementary School, to King St., to Beretania St., to end at Isenberg St., fronting the Old Stadium Park.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Ewa Beach: 10-11:30 a.m.

The event is expected to have 1,000 marchers, 80 vehicles, 12 floats, and 2 bands. It will start at Ilima Intermediate School Parking Lot, to Ft. Weaver Rd., to Kuhina St., to Hanakahi St., to North Rd., to Ft. Weaver Rd., to end at Ilima Intermediate School parking lot.

Wahiawa Winter Wonderland Block Party: 4-10 p.m.

The event is expected to have 1,500+ participants. The event will close California Ave. all lanes, from Mahele St. to Kaalalo Pl. Lane closures start at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Olomana: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

The event is expected to have 30+ marchers, 10 vehicles, and 7 floats. It will start at Maunawili Elementary School, to Ulupii St., to Ulupuni St., to Uluohao St., to Uluhala St., to Ulupuni St., to Ulukou St., end at Maunawili Elementary School.

Jingle Rock Fun Run and Block Party: 3-6 p.m.

The event expected to have 3,000 runners. The Run/Walk will start 6 p.m. on Punchbowl near Hotel St. extension, makai on Punchbowl St., right onto King St, ewa on King St. U-turn at tip of Aala Park, right onto Beretania St., right onto River St., makai on River St., left onto Hotel St., kokohead on Hotel St., left onto Bishop St., mauka on Bishop, right onto Beretania St., kokohead on Beretania St., right onto Punchbowl St., makai on Punchbowl, left onto sidewalk/bike path on Honolulu Civic Center grounds, kokohead on path, right onto Alapai St., makai on Alapai, right onto King St., ewa on King St., right onto Punchbowl and finish near Hotel St. extension/Punchbowl St.