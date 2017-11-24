Christmas trees in high demand post-Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving officially over, many families were eager to get their Christmas trees.

We stopped by Richard Tajiri’s Christmas tree lot in Moiliili. By 4 p.m., the line had extended all the way to the back of the tent.

Customers were told they were probably going to have to wait for as long as two, even three hours.

Part of the problem was that Tajiri had to shut down his Pearlridge lot this year because of construction, so many of his loyal customers from Central and West Oahu came into town.

But, Tajiri says, if you’re willing to be patient, you won’t be disappointed.

“I’ve got four more containers coming in on a boat right now, and I think we’ll be okay. We’re pretty close to what the counts are. We don’t have that much nobles, but the nobles are nice, and the Douglas and the grands (grand firs) are beautiful,” he said. “I’m also bringing in a lot of small trees for the apartment owners and condos.”

This is the 41st year Tajiri has brought Christmas trees into Hawaii, and he says he doesn’t know how many more years he has.

He says many of the tree farmers in the northwest are trading trees for more lucrative crops that grow faster and require less labor.