Shoppers report Black Friday crowds calmer than years past

Black Friday is typically known for crazy crowds, and crazy good deals.

This year, Oahu malls were busy, but not overwhelming like in the past. Many told us people were able to shop with aloha.

“It’s not as bad as years past, I guess,” said a shopper. “A little bit calmer than I thought it was going to be.”

Retail shopping is convenient thanks to online shopping. Still, there were plenty of shoppers willing to brave the crowds for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

It was a typical scene for the day after Thanksgiving: full parking lots and long lines with all walks of life eager to snag a sale.

Many shoppers were on a mission.

“I have 11 nieces and nephews, so we’re looking for toys,” said a shopper.

Some went home with more than they bargained for.

“We came to buy bluetooth speakers, but ended up getting like a laptop and some other stuff we weren’t planning on getting,” said another shopper.

Grandfather Lee Delacruz flew in from Hawaii island, because “my family wanted to go shopping, so I had to go follow,” he said with a laugh.

Delacruz says he and his family have been at Ala Moana Center for over six hours.

Moses Zeus, a millennial from Kaneohe, couldn’t resist the opportunity to take advantage of free deals.

“There’s this store serving apple cider with cinnamon sticks inside. It’s to die for,” he said. “I came out for the wonder and the random stuff. I don’t believe in Cyber Monday, that’s why. You’ve got to get out, get some fresh air.”

Over at Kahala Mall, a Hawaii Kai family decided to shop in the afternoon to avoid the rush of early morning shoppers.

“The best deals would be late at night or early in the morning, but I personally wouldn’t want to go that late. I think right now, it’s good. It’s still sales,” said Sierra Davis.

“We’d rather see the decorations and visit Santa, so it’s fun. Make it a family affair,” said Kim Davis.