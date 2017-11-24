Suspect sought in Hawaiian Acres stabbing that stemmed from road rage incident

Hawaii island police are investigating a stabbing in connection with a road rage incident.

It happened at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, on Moho Road in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, a 25-year-old Pahoa man told police he was stabbed in the chest by the driver of a light-colored sedan following an argument.

He was driven to the Pahoa fire station then taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for a stab wound to the chest and later released.

Police recovered the knife suspected to have been used.

The suspect is described to be in his 40s, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with shoulder-length blond hair. He was last seen wearing a gray or white T-shirt, blue denim shorts, and black slippers.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light-colored Nissan Versa similar to the one depicted in the photograph. It was last seen driving in the Pahoa direction on Moho Road.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation that has been classified as a second-degree assault.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuck Loy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.