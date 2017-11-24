WCCC extended furlough inmate Chandra Sakata fails to return

Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) extended furlough inmate Chandra Sakata failed to return to the YWCA Fernhurst furlough home in Makiki.

She was scheduled to return from her day pass to the residential home at 12:30 p.m.

State sheriffs and Honolulu police were notified at 4 p.m. by YWCA Fernhurst.

The 26-year-old is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 188 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Sakata was serving time for unauthorized entry, promoting a dangerous drug 3 and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia.

Escape 2 is expected to be added to her charges.

If you see Sakata, please call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.

The YWCA Fernhurst work furlough program is a community-based, contracted furlough program for female offenders with community custody status.