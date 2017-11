Firefighters rushed to Kalihi early Saturday morning after a single-story home went up in flames.

The two-alarm fire was initially reported at 1:24 a.m. from a home on Kuikele Street.

Crews arrived to find the home fully involved in fire. It was considered a total loss with damage totaling $280,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Fire officials say the previous owner had recently passed away and the home was unoccupied at the time.

No one was hurt.