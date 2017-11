Kahului Elementary School will be closed Monday, Nov. 27, after a fire broke out on campus.

The two-alarm fire sparked at around 9:33 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24.

Seven companies responded, and fire investigators were still at the scene Saturday morning.

It’s unclear how extensive the damage is, but school officials say multiple classrooms were affected.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with KHON2.com for updates.