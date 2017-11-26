Former President Obama seen on Oahu during the holidays

Mitch's Sushi Bar via Facebook

Former President Barack Obama is back in the islands.

There were rumors that he would be in town, and on Saturday night, a sushi restaurant near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport posted a photo of Obama on their Facebook page.

Mitch’s Sushi Bar said the former president dined at their restaurant and was not sure who was with him.

Obama made an unannounced visit to the islands in March. In that visit, the former president was seen with a small entourage that included a Secret Service detail.

There’s no word on how long Obama will be here in the islands, and there’s been no announcement of any official appearances.

