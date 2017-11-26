Rainbow Wahine selected to NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament for 25th consecutive season

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (20-7, 14-2 Big West) will be heading to Seattle, Wash. for the NCAA Tournament’s First and Second Rounds. The Rainbow Wahine will open against the Big Ten’s Illinois (21-10) on Friday at 3:00 pm HT in the Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Wash. Host team and No. 8 seed Washington (24-7) will face LIU Brooklyn (20-9) at 5:30 pm HT.

The Rainbow Wahine earned an at-large bid after finishing the season strong, winning their last five-straight matches—the last four by three-set sweeps. It is UH’s 36th overall and 25th-consecutive NCAA appearance.

Thirty-two conferences were awarded an automatic qualification, while the remaining 32 positions were filled with at-large selections–including Hawai’i to complete the bracket. The top 16 teams were seeded nationally and placed within four regions. Pennsylvania State University, earned the top seed followed by No. 2 University of Florida, the defending national champion Stanford University earned the third seed, while the University of Kentucky rounded out the top four.

2017 NCAA DI Women’s Volleyball Tournament

First and Second Rounds – Seattle, Wash.

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

3:00 P.M. – Hawai’i vs. Illinois

5:30 p.m. – LIU Brooklyn vs. No. 8 seed Washington

CLICK HERE TO VIEW COMPLETE NCAA BRACKET