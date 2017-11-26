Strong winds over the weekend, rain on the way

If you were outside today you more than likely got blown around a bit.

Strong winds could be felt across the islands.

While there’s been no major damage reported, the state is still under a wind advisory with winds between 20 to 35 mph and gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

And it’s not just the wind we need to be concerned about. More rain is on the way.

Be prepared for a week of what could be stormy weather, there are quite a few advisories in effect right now. The National Weather Service has extended the wind advisory for all islands until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

There is also a flash flood watch in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon for Maui and Hawaii Island.

There’s even a winter storm watch from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon for Hawaii Island summits.

The strong winds are also causing a high surf advisory and small craft advisory until 6 p.m. Monday, with a gale warning until 6 a.m. Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels.

High pressure passing north of the islands will maintain windy trades into tonight. The trades will ease very slowly through the week as the high moves away, but locally windy conditions are expected to continue.

Deep moisture southeast of the islands will interact with a weakening trough over the state to bring heavy rainfall to Maui and Hawaii Island over the next couple of days.

An even stronger trough will develop near the state late this week, bringing a risk for more stormy weather.