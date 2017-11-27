Ask a Specialist: How does a person die from Alzheimer’s Disease?

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. So how does this happen? And what can help ease the suffering? Learn more with Valisa Saunders, MN, APRN, gerontological nurse practitioner, at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

