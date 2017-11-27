Attorney speaks as new trial date set for Kealohas, police officers

The criminal trial for the Kealohas and four current or retired Honolulu police officers has been pushed back to next summer.

On Monday, the attorneys for the defendants asked to continue the trial because of the complexity and Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright agreed.

The trial, which was supposed to start next month, is now scheduled to begin June 18, 2018.

For the first time, we spoke with Cynthia Kagiwada, Katherine Kealoha’s new court-appointed attorney.

“My client, Ms. Kealoha, and I are looking forward to getting to the bottom of these charges,” she said.

“Speaking with your client so far, you believe she’s innocent?” KHON2 asked.

“I don’t want to comment on anything else at this point and time. It’s too early in the case,” Kagiwada replied.

“Do you think the pretrial publicity has affected this case?” KHON2 asked.

“I’m not going to comment any more at this time,” Kagiwada said.

The prosecution estimates it will take about six to eight weeks to present their case with a quarter of a million pages of evidence.

As it stands, the trial could last at least three months.

All six are accused of being involved in an alleged plot to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle for mailbox theft.

The retired police chief and his wife, a deputy prosecutor, are also charged with bank fraud.