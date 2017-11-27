Families connected by tragedy create online resource to help others searching for loved ones

For the family of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, another holiday season means another year without answers.

The Maui woman was last seen on Jan. 12, 2014 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house in Wailuku.

Police found her purse in a nearby dumpster, but there have been no signs of her since.

The Maui Police Department is renewing its request for the public’s help in the search.

At the time of her disappearance, Monsalve was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, and about 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She would be 50 years old now.

Police are asking for any information that will lead to Monsalve’s location, or some sort of closure for her family.

If you can help, contact Detective Oran Satterfield at (808) 244-6431 or police at (808) 244-6400.

You can also call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.

Monsalve’s children also haven’t given up.

“My main goal, always my biggest goal, is to find my mother,” said Monsalve’s daughter Alexis Felicilda. “It’s hard every day to not even know what happened to her, where she is or anything.”

One month after Monsalve disappeared, Charli Scott also went missing on Maui.

Even though Scott’s ex-boyfriend, Steven Capobianco, was found guilty of her murder earlier this year, Scott’s mother says they still haven’t been able to give her a proper burial.

“It’s just a really hard place to be,” said Kimberlyn Scott. “I want my daughter to have some type of burial, some kind of dignity, but that’s not being allowed her.”

Scott says anything recovered for the case is still being kept as evidence by the courts.

“Because Charli was in pieces, they can treat her like an object, not a human, and I’m sorry, but it’s been really hard for us to deal with,” Scott said.

But circumstances brought the two families together, and they are now working for victims’ rights to help others in similar situations.

“There is not a lot of victim help when somebody goes missing or something like this happens, and me and Kim have both gone on different paths that we’re helping people, but we still connect,” said Felicilda. “For me, the focus is finding our loved ones and helping other people find their love ones.”

Felicilda says she created a comprehensive missing persons database for Hawaii to give families resources in case their loved one ever goes missing.

“If you were not trained in search and rescue, how would you even know where to begin type of thing, and search and rescue teams can’t contact you. You have to contact them, so a lot of all these little details and things that could tremendously help you when your love ones first goes missing,” Felicilda said.

Click here to access the online database.